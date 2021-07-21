Crowley To Strike On Mowaleda at Sandown

The scorching sunshine has seen the field sizes diminish with the prospect of a faster surface than some would prefer bit hopefully the conditions will suit Mowaleda as she makes her handicap debut in the 4.30pm at Sandown on her first start for Amanda Perrett having recently left the Brian Meehan yard.

Last time out she was a six-length third over a mile and a half at Kempton but the winner is a full-sister to Frankel, and the runner-up was sent off odds-on, suggesting that novice event was way above the average.

A mark of 70 looks generous on that form and if she handles the quicker going as hoped, she may well prove too good for these at today’s weights, with the excellent Jim Crowley in the saddle.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mowaleda 4.30pm Sandown 4/1 William Hill, BetVictor and others.