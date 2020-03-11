Midweek 5 minutes with Lauren

Today we talk to sexy BRUNETTE Lauren and here is what this Lincolnshire lass had to share with us all here at Sport HQ

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Lauren Jayne Taylor

Q2. Where are you from? Lincolnshire

Q3. Age? 24

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I have one large back tattoo which took a full day, its a tiger.

Q5. Any piercings? I have 8 piercings. 5 in my ear, 1 in my belly, 1 in my boob, and 1 in my clit.

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? I got started in the industry by booking a lingerie photo shoot for myself



Q7. How long have you been in the business? I have been modeling from the start of this year, so 10 months.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I have been front cover of Hunnie Dolls magazine. I’ve also have been in Temptations magazine

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I have an upcoming shoot for industry magazine.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I listen to most music, my favorite singer is Ed Sheeran

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? In my spare time I go to pole dancing classes.

Q12. Are you into video games? Yes, I’m a big gamer geek, I was once in a clan of Call of Duty.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I don’t really have a favorite sport I watch most things other then football.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I love horror films or comedy! My favorite movie is rush hour or central intelligence, always laughing.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Steak, chips, tomatoes and mushrooms.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Chambord and Lemonade

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My mother, she always works hard and tries to achieve everything she sets out to do.

Q18. Measurements? 32DD Boobs, size 5 shoes, size 6 clothes, size 10 ASS!

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Now that would be telling….LOL

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Love, its more passionate

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I once crashed a speedboat into an on shore beach hut.

Q23. Social media? Insta @laurenjaynetaylor