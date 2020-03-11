Cheltenham Festival Thursday Tips: Relegate the Pertemps Final punt

Relegate looks potentially thrown-in on her bumper form in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle on the third day of the Cheltenham Festival (3.10) and the one to be on following a fine run last time out.

This seven-year-old mare was a very smart bumper performer in 2018 when in the care of Willie Mullins and winning three times.

In the last of thhose Relegate camewith a stornming lare run from off the lpace to beat stable companion Carefully Selected by a neck in the 23-runner Grade 1 Champion Bumper at this meeting.

That race has thrown-up plenty of subsequent hurdle winners, including Felix Desy who came sixth and has since landed a Grade 1 at Aintree off a rating of 146 and finished second in the same grade at the Punchestown Festival off 151.

Relegate then got beat when sent off odds-on and second on hurdles’ debut at Punchestown before scarmbling to victory in a 25-runner maiden contest at Naas.

She was then far from disgraced when a keeping on seven length fifth of 17 to Commander Of Fleet in a Grade 1 at Leopardstown.

Relegate was then on the sidelines for 382 days but shiwed that she retainedd plenty of ability of gher first start for trainer Colm Murphy when a keeping on 6 1/2 length fourth of 16 to Mary Frances in a qualifier for this at Punchestown last month.

She finished off strongly under tender handling having travelled well and appearing to “blow-up” two from home, leaving the impression that she was ahead of her mark.

A 5lb rise for that looks more than fair and I think Relegate could be chucked-in off a revised rating of 137 judged on the strength of ger bumper form.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Relegate (13/2 Ladbrokes, BetVictor, Coral – paying 5 places)