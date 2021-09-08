Midweek 5 Minutes with Linzee Ryder

Today we keep the sun shining Sport Readers with top US BABE & PORNSTAR Linzee Ryder and here is what she had to share with all here UK fans and us here at Sport HQ. Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Linzee Ryder

Q2. Where are you from? Michigan, US

Q3. Age? 37



Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? 3 small tattoos

Q5. Any piercings? No

Q6. How did you get started in your industry? I started as an exotic dancer because a friend of mine was and suggested it. Then I began modeling and was contacted by a recruiter via social media and got into XXX.



Q7. How long have you been in the business? 2 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Brazzers, Penthouse, Reality Kings and more.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I have scenes for Pure Mature, Adult Time and She Loves Black coming soon



Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I listen to all types of music from rock to rap and everything in between but one of my favorite bands is Foo Fighters. I love Dave Grohl!

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love to travel and be outdoors…hiking, standup paddle board, kayaking, boating, anything outdoorsy and especially in the water I love!



Q12. Are you into video games? No

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? Being from Michigan I have to sadly admit that I am a Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers fan. I like watching them play but I prefer playing sports rather than watching, and my favorite sport to play is tennis



Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Comedy and drama. Too many favorites to name but a couple that come to mine right now are Silver Linings Playbook, Pursuit of Happiness, Search Party



Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Italian – pizza

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Tequila for a shot, rum & coke for drink



Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Knowing we only have one life and tomorrow is never promised is my inspiration to make the most of each day, have fun and not take life too serious

Q18. Measurements? 32E BOOBS ;)



Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Outside on picnic table at my job

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? F**K!



Q21. Favourite sexual position? Missionary

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I used to work at a law firm

Q23. Social media channels? Twitter @LinzeeRyderXXX Instagram @LinzeeRyder