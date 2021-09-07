Each Way Opportunity At Epsom

Valentino Dancer deserves to go off favourite in the 2.55pm at Epsom this afternoon, a race restricted to jump jockeys, but he only won narrowly last time out and it may be worth taking a chance on Berrahri each way instead.

His Epsom form catches the eye over the years with three wins and two places from eight starts, and off marks up to 82 – and he runs off just 70 this afternoon. He isn’t quite the has been those figures suggest with wins here and at Chester this season, and although only fifth last time out at Brighton, that was a better race and he wasn’t beaten that far, less than three lengths, at the line. 2lb lower now he has to have a decent chance if at his best or anywhere near it, and as he won this race last season as well, you can hopefully see why I think he is worthy of an each way shout.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Berrahri 2.55pm Epsom 10/1 Sky Bet Paddy Power and others.