Midweek 5 Minutes with Miss Vallentease

Today we continue your NEW YEAR BABES for 2020 with the very hot Miss Vallentease and here is what this busty babe had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Miss Vallentease

Q2. Where are you from? Yorkshire.

Q3. Age? 22.

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? None at the moment but definitely some in the future.

Q5. Any piercings? Yes, Nose, Navel, Both Nipples, Ears, Several retired Lip piercings and more to come!

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? I started camming at 18.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I’ve been a Cam Model for over 5 years now and I’m finally confident enough to begin my dream of becoming a Glamour Model!

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? None at the moment I’m just getting started!

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes! I have so many Plans!

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I listen to all sorts of different genres of music! But at the moment my fave people are New Year’s Day, Lana Del Rae and Sierra Bogess.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I’ve recently started Pole Dance Classes! But other than that sitting in all day playing video games is my guilty pleasure.

Q12. Are you into video games? Yes! Big time!

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I hate Sports, never really been a big fan.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I Mainly Love Horror and Romance Movies! Im in love with The Great Gatsby and American Horror Story at the moment.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I love Mexican Food Or a full English Breakfast.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Double Rum and coke.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? To be successful in my career!

Q18. Measurements?

Bra Size: 34C

Dress Size: 10

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Nowhere super crazy!

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Make Love

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? Ermm… Im not sure, I believe in Aliens?!

Q23. Social media?

Instagram: @itsmissvuk

allmylinks.com : itsmissvuk