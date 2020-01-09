Equidae of interest now stepped back up in trip

Now stepped back up to a mile, the well-weighted Equidae looks worth a wager at 17/2 in the 12.45 at Newcastle today.

This Iain Jardine trained five-year-old notched his sole success over it at Southwell last March when landing a class 6 by 1 1/4 lengths off a mark of 65.

He went on to be placed in a class 5 over it off 67 and also made the frame on three other ocasions over 1m off 65 – twuce in class 5 company and once in a class 6.

Equidae is now able to race in this class 6 off 62, 3lb lower than when last victorious and a career-low.

It makes him a ket player from a handicapping perspective and Equidae comes into this having never been competitive over an inadequate 6f here following a break.

That should have blown away the conwebs and his win came on his second start following a similar length lay-off.

He has a 50 per cent win/place strike rate over the trip, so a bold showing now looks on the cards.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Equidae (17/2 William Hill, Unibet)