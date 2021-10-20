Midweek 5 Minutes with Sammie B

Today we chat to the delightful Sammie B from storage hunters and here is what she had to share with us all at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Sammi B from storage hunters UK.

Q2. Where are you from? Somerset

Q3. Age? 29

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have a few little tattoos. I have one on my arm that I was actually hypnotised for it was for filming purposes. All in all I think around 6 – 7 hours work.

Q5. Any piercings? Yea I have a few piercings as well, my ears are covered, nipple and belly button.

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I got started in the industry by getting out of my comfort zone l, fully believing in myself and putting myself forward for all jobs and opportunities.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I have been in the business since around 2013 when I got my first paid job dancing in Pixie Lott’s music video!

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Some of me previous projects include dancing, singing, modelling, charity events, independent filming and also being a main cast member on storage hunters uk for 3 years!

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes I always have upcoming projects, I’m always striving for more! Looking to get back on the TV as a more serious actor and also pursuing singing and modelling.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love ALL genres of music, music is life !!

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Fashion and health and well-being.

Q12. Are you into video games? Not a fan of video games I’m more of a dodgems kinda gal!!

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I love watching gymnastics it amazes me how strong people can be !!

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Definitely can’t pick a favourite!! There’s too many good ones!! I do love the films the notebook and split tho !!

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Has to be a Sunday roast!!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Strawberry Bellini.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? To always be the beat version of myself.

Q18. Measurements? 34B Boobs, Size 8 and Size 6 feet

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Train station

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Depends on the situation and who I’m with.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Wouldn’t u like to know 😉

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m really into U.F.O’s and aliens!!

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Insta @sammybart Fb @sam bartlett Twitter @samstorageuk