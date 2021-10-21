Robert Stephen’s Charge Could Prove Hard To Beat

I can’t let the Cheltenham meeting go by without mentioning one race at least as we get ready for the winter game, though this is a tricky one to solve. Tullybeg is a tough one to second guess as he only ever seems to do just enough to stay in front where it matters and there is a theory but that makes him difficult to handicap.

I haven’t forgiven Gordon Elliott just yet and can’t have his horses for that reason alone (no logic but I don’t care), and will side with Push the Tempo each way instead. Robert Stephens trains the eight-year-old who has had the one run since a wind operation, and as I am a firm believer their next run is the best, yet he has already improved significantly with a win at Worcester when running on to score by a head over a fraction shorter last month.

Only put up 2lb for that I am quietly confident he has even more to come, and although no good thing here, he should give us a big run for our money at a double figure price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Push The Tempo 4.05pm Cheltenham 16/1 Bet Victor