Midweek 5 Minutes with Sarah Blue

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Sarah Blue

Q2. Where are you from? Originally Essex but now Liverpool UK

Q3. Age? 46

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? None at all

Q5. Any piercings? Only ears

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? Started off doing feet photos and developed from there and met different people on the way which offered me opportunities.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Modelling, just in the last year

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Previously I have been in Playboy Slovakia, Xzibit and Babewatch magazines

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes, I will be working with Pure Fascino

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I listen to a range of music but mostly house music as it gives me energy. I don’t really have a favourite band/artist.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I go gym 5 to 6 times a week and boxing twice a week, helps me keep myself in shape and I can eat more 😊 Which also leads to fine dining.

Q12. Are you into video games? No at all really, I like a game of Suduko on my phone

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I don’t really watch sport although I do like strongman….no favourite man but I have to support the UK contenders

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? My favourite movies are transformers or Marvel films, love action with a touch of comedy

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? My favourite meal is American BBQ Ribs, steak and cheesy chips oh and chilli nachos

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? This is Espresso Martini….cant beat it

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My Mother, Always there no matter what and such a strong but loving woman. Taught me value of family, keep happy and look at things as if my glass is always half full. Don’t give up in what you want and believe.

Q18. Measurements? 103cm chest, 80cm waist, 100cm Hips, bust 32HH, dress size 10

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? By swimming pool on holiday, although we was so drunk we couldn’t remember if it happened or not haha

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? hmmm can I say both, depends on the moment

Q21. Favourite sexual position? I don’t have a favourite but I can say I like to be on top lol

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? Really interested in serial killers and the psychology of why they kill

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Insta and Snap Fitnessjlb, Twitter: Miss_SarahBlue

Photos by Pure Fascino for Daily Sport © 2020