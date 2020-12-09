Sir Prize an each-way play at 20/1 now eased in grade

Now dropped back in class having fallen to an attractive mark, I think Sir Prize is worth an each-way play at 20/1 in the 1m 4f handicap that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at Lingfield (11.45).

This Dean Ivory trained five-year-old has a 23 per cent strike rate on the polytrack surface having won three times and been placed on three occasions in 13 starts.

He was last successful in a class 5 at Kempton back in August 2019 when scoring readily by 1 1/2 lengths off a mark of 69.

Sir Prize went on to be placed in his next four starts – three of which came in class 4 company – off ratings between 74 and 77.

He got put up to 81 after the last of those when beaten a neck into second at Kempton and has subsequently failed to trouble the judge and been well beaten in four starts.

They include three outings this year in class 3/4 company, with his best effort coming at Kempton where he pressed the leaders two from home before weakening to finish a 12 1/4 length sixth of nine after being slowly away.

Sir Prize clearly needs to step up significantly on what he has been achieving of late, but he could well do that now that he is running off 69 – just 1lb higher than when last successful.

He also now goes back into class 5 company, a grade in which he has won twice and been placed once in seven starts, and this is his best trip as he has won twice and been placed three times in eight starts over it.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Sir Prize (20/1 bet365 – BOG)