Midweek 5 Minutes with Adreena Winters

Today we chat to BUSTY BRIT PORN BABE Adreena Winters and here is what she had to share with us all at Sport HQ and our readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Adreena Winters

Q2. Where are you from? Bristol, UK

Q3. Age? 34

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I have many many hours. My largest tattoo ( the phoenix on my left side) took around 10 hours. I also have a lot of mandala style tattoos on my arms and back. The two tattoos people find most interesting are my “meat easy” tattoo on my left bicep which was the name of a burger restaurant I worked at. My boss had hired the local tattoo studio to set up at the bar at a work party one year and it seemed like a good idea at the time! The other tattoo of note is the spade tattoo on my right wrist that I got in Vegas. It lets black men know that they are my sexual preference.

Q5. Any piercings? I have had many in the past including my nipples and clit! But currently I only have my ears pierced.

Q6. How did you get started in your industry? It all started when I was 21 and did one of those makeover photo shoot packages you can buy. I uploaded the photos to an online model portfolio site and started building a modeling portfolio. I was then approached to do some solo porn for sites like Simon Scans and top shelf magazines before long a porn production company called Pure XXX approached me to do my first boy girl scene which was a spoof boy band documentary. I did it and never looked back.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Over 10 years now.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I have filmed for some of the biggest porn studios in the world. Evil Angel, Brazzers, Fake Taxi etc but I prefer to focus on filming my own videos now for my Onlyfans and other clipstores.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I’m just about to go to the biggest porn convention in the world – Exxxotica

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I have quite a diverse taste in music. My first love is metal music, my fave band of all time is NYC based band Glassjaw. But I’m also into hip hop and RnB, I’m going to be seeing Kendrick Lemar next month

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I used to do long distance triathlon and marathons but now I mostly just focus on running. I’m also currently taking pole dancing lessons!

Q12. Are you into video games? Yes I love video games! I own a Xbox and a PS5. I’m a big fan of Red Dead, GTA, COD and Fallout. I streamed in Twitch a lot during the covid lockdowns and plan to get back to streaming next year!

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? –

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I’m into basically anything Marvel.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I’m a massive foodie. I love everything from Michelin starred tasting menus to street food!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Wine! I am currently level 2 WSET (Wine Spirit and Education Trust) qualified and studying for level 3 at the moment.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Money! It’s very important to me to have financial security!

Q18. Measurements? 32DD 26 34

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? I have to confess nothing beats a nice comfortable bed! But I have ticked off a lot of the cliques like in the gym, on the beach, in a club etc

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? It depends on my mood and who I’m having sex with. I love both!

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy. It just hits the right spot for me, and I know my partner is getting a great view too!

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I have a phobia of things that look like people but are not people, eg scarecrows, dolls etc

Q23. Social media channels? Twitter: @adreena_winters IG @adreena.winters