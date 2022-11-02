Buick Has The Magic Touch

Meanwhile, on the other side of the pond we have day one of the Breeders’ Cup and although I have given it a miss this year, that doesn’t mean I cannot take an interest.

Sadly, the odds about Cave Rock in the 9.00pm are too short (he looks like he could be something really special, by the way), and I am always wary of just blindly backing European raiders, yet I cannot resist a little each way on Charlie Appleby’s Mischief Magic on the 7.00pm from Keeneland.

I am not sure why they are dropping him back to give furlongs here with all his previous races being over six, with victories at Goodwood, Newmarket, And Kempton.

I can only assume they think the pace will be hot from the start as is the norm over there, and if that is the case William Buick may well try to play his cards very late to run them all down late on. He will need luck in running I agree, but he is an each way chance at an each way price, and that is how I will play the son of Exceed And Excel this evening.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Mischief Magic 7.00pm Keeneland 10/1 most bookmakers