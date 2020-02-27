Octopus TV Failure Awards – Leap Year Special : Pride and Prejudice – Lady Doritos by Andrew Eborn

In this weekly series Andrew Eborn, President of Octopus TV and Knot The Truth and Founder of the Octopus TV Failure Awards, shines a light on the products and services, brand extensions and campaigns that failed to take off and have as a result earned entry into The Octopus TV Failure Awards.

OWNING FAILURE

I have always encouraged everyone to own their failures. “FAILURE”, however, is a Registered Trade Mark of Octopus TV Ltd (UK00003263552) and may not be used without permission. Arguably, therefore you can’t own your failures but you could get a licence !!!

A LICENCE TO SPILL

I love the fact that anyone who fails needs a licence – a licence to spill…

…and so it was with this week’s Octopus TV Failure Awards’ nominee:

Lady Doritos

Indra Nooyi, the former C.E.O. of PepsiCo, is a great role model.

Indra was born in Madras and went to college and business school in India. She played cricket and lead guitar in an all-girl rock band.

In 1978 Indra was admitted to Yale School of Management and moved to US.

Indra joined PepsiCo in 1994. In 2006 she became President and CEO. of PepsiCo and in 2007 she became chair.

For many years Indra has been listed in the 100 most powerful women in the world.

Results under her tenure as CEO of PepsiCo speak for themselves. PepsiCo’s revenue grew from $35 billion in 2006 to $63.5 billion in 2017.

Until the early 1990s, PepsiCo was mostly about selling soda and salty snacks.

PepsiCo then began to diversify.

PepsiCo went on to group its products into three categories:

“Good for You” products include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts with an emphasis on less sugar and fat such as Quaker Oats and Tropicana

“Better for You” includes lower-calorie sodas and baked potato chips such as Baked Lays potato chips, Stacy’s Pita Chips, and Smartfood popcorn

“Fun for You” includes Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Lays and Cheetos.





In an interview with Freakonomics Radio in 2018 Indra Nooyi pointed out

“.. consumer tastes change all the time. They change in food and beverage faster than they change anywhere else.”

Nooyi went on to say that PepsiCo” .looked at consumer trends and we looked at where we thought the markets were growing, we knew we had to retool our portfolio. That was just not even a question. We knew that if we didn’t do it, our future was in jeopardy.”

EMBRACING CHANGE

Nooyi witnessed the resistance to change.



“When people say culture eats strategy, I lived it first-hand, because I saw how many people sort of said, “Why should we change our company that’s been so successful for a future we don’t quite understand?”

Nooyi pointed out that there is a difference in the way men and women eat their snacks.



“When you eat out of a flex bag — one of our single-serve bags — especially as you watch a lot of the young guys eat the chips, they love their Doritos, and they lick their fingers with great glee, and when they reach the bottom of the bag they pour the little broken pieces into their mouth, because they don’t want to lose that taste of the flavour, and the broken chips in the bottom.”

WHEN IT COMES TO THE CRUNCH ….

Nooyi suggested that “women would love to do the same, but they don’t. They don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavour into their mouth.”



Nooyi went on to point out that PepsiCo was looking at snacks that could be designed and packaged differently for women and said

“ we’re getting ready to launch a bunch of them soon. For women, low-crunch, the full taste profile, not have so much of the flavour stick on the fingers, and how can you put it in a purse? Because women love to carry a snack in their purse.”

The Sun reported Lady Doritos as fact rather than speculation

Don’t let the truth get in the way of a good story!











Predictably, media hysteria set in and the Twittersphere melted

Little did we know that all this time we’ve been eating man chips..

As Ellen pointed out…” who does not want a crunchy chip? If it’s not crunchy it’s a wet potato”

“After Pepsi make a chip that’s not crunchy they will make a soda that’s not wet”

What do we want ? Quiet Chips!

Ellen went on to point out “Women were not wronged by Doritos they were wronged by a giant orange Cheeto”

Soon, PepsiCo was insisting it was all a misunderstanding.



“The reporting on a specific Doritos product for female consumers is inaccurate. We already have Doritos for women — they’re called Doritos, and they’re enjoyed by millions of people every day..”

Lady Doritos never saw the light of day although other gender specific products have been released with a predictable backlash and have accordingly also earned nominations for The Octopus TV Failure Awards…watch this space

LEAP OF FAITH

This Saturday will be the 29th February.

29th February is the traditional day when women can propose to men. This dates back to 5th century Ireland and ‘St Bridget’s Complaint’. St Bridget complained to St Patrick that women had to wait too long for a man to propose. It was agreed that the role could be reversed on 29th February.

On 29th February 1288 Scotland allowed women to propose to the man of their choice. Tradition had it that any man who declined a proposal in a leap year must pay a fine which could range from a kiss to payment for a silk dress or a pair of gloves.

In this age of equality / #MeToo the media backlash to this anachronistic tradition is predictable… watch those news reports on Saturday!

RE: LENTING

It’s Lent when traditionally we give up something. This Leap Year Lent let’s give up prejudice and celebrate our diversity.

We should celebrate our diversity – vive la difference – without prejudicing against it…

… and so, Ladies & Gentleman, non binaries – and everyone else I have missed –

break open those Lady Doritos ….just remember to crunch quietly …

See you next time for more fantastically fabulous failures ….In the meantime, be kind to each other!

