Hobson secures IBO world title shot for Frank

Daily Sport columnist and boxing promoter Dennis Hobson has announced that he has secured an IBO world flyweight title shot for his charge unbeaten Sheffield prospect Tommy Frank in only his 14th fight.

Frank is now due to face Mexican IBO champion Maximino Flores at Ponds Forge Arena on Friday March 27 LIVE on Freesports TV.

“I’m absolutely over the moon,” Frank told DAILY SPORT Boxing. “It’s something I’ve dreamed of, fighting for a world title, since I first started boxing at 12. When you pick up titles like the Central Area, Commonwealth and WBC ranking titles, it’s brilliant – but to be fighting for a belt that says ‘world champion’ on the front, it’s unreal.

“As always I can’t thank my training and management team of Dennis [Hobson], Steve [Crump] and Glyn [Rhodes] enough for pulling this together. Obviously, at the moment I’ve got my head down and am fully focused on Flores. Hopefully though this is just the start of something massive, and it’ll open the floodgates to even bigger things.”