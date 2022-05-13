Old age catches up with us all

With news of our beloved 96yr old monarch, obviously the Queen, sadly cancelling her public engagements this week due to ‘mobility issues’ I found myself musing over old age this morning and the many twists and turns that time presents in the path of life. I could possibly be one of the only great grandmothers in the nursing home with buttock implants and tattoos one day! And I’m not quite sure how I feel about that to be honest; old age needs a hefty dose of adrenaline before I’d ever be prepared to willingly partake in it.

Growing up my grandparents were so incredibly formal and proper, wearing their Sunday best even on a Wednesday afternoon and somehow having the innate ability to keep naff jokes and gossip to themselves rather than feverously sharing it in a letter to Doris down the road or sending hungover selfies to their friends whilst waiting for a dirty 2pm takeaway.

We have this entirely new generation of outspoken, outrageous and fantastic individuals today for which I thrive and celebrate the ability to be myself merrily alongside others. This in turn leads me to question the upgrades that we might make to old age, as a generation, considering our zest for life and tongue in cheek humour.

The first thing that sprang to mind when I read the headline ‘mobility issues’ was the image of bedroom antics going awry in my eighties, sitting in a doctors office having to tell a chap who is half my age how I managed to “accidentally dislocate my hip for the second time this week” whilst dusting my teapots and definitely not doing the bedroom olympics. Wink. Wink.

This evidently led to me mourning the thought of one day switching my sexy high heels and stockings for clumpy velcro shoes and deep vein thrombosis socks and I was slightly taken aback over the thought of inventing fishnet thrombosis socks and jazzing up my puffy slipper shoes with some sassy diamanté and a leopard print custom paint job. It’s definitely a vibe.

Naturally this led to me considering the loss of my teeth which I’ve spent a fortune on over the years to keep them perfectly white, straight and healthy. There are undoubtedly some plus points to embracing the gum, firstly saving on dental fees and secondly embracing a whole new sensory experience during fellatio. Every cloud has a silver lining right?

Then I spent a moment feeling reflecting on my eyesight one day deteriorating before realising that it would also mean details such as wrinkles would disappear making everybody look instantly hotter and younger; like a constant Instagram filter on every mirror and life in general, it actually seems a little less scary when you think about it.

My final thought turned to short-term memory span and forgetfulness as I recalled all of the silly arguments and unnecessary dramas over the smallest and most pointless things in relationships over the years which had sometimes dragged on for days until you forget why the argument even started. Things like that just don’t last long in old age, you have so much experience and wisdom that it all becomes far too trivial and uninteresting that you let it go.

That’s when I realised just how carefree and outrageous old people become with age, saying what they truly think, doing whatever the heck they want and living like it’s 1999 all the time. I admire their free-spirit vibe and no-fucks-given outlook on life which we can all learn a lot from during our youth. If we take a leaf out of their large-print book we can be ready, willing and able to rock leopard print mini dresses and blinged up velcro shoes, blasting old skool tunes and staying up ’til two just to cash in our bitcoins for a trip or three around the moon and beyond. What a life!