IT’S going to be a great summer for fight fans!

UFC have announced they are coming to London this summer – on the same night as BKB 27!

The shows aren’t just on the same date and in the same city. They are in the same building!

UFC have booked a show at the O2 Arena on Saturday, July 23 – and we are next door at the Indigo.

The clash doesn’t bother us – we are heading for a sell out – and it could be a good thing for BKB™.

There will be lots of fight fans going to the O2 Arena that night who will see what we are doing and may want to find out more.

I’m sure if they watch our fights on our You Tube channel they will become fans of BKB™.

We decided to follow the UFC blueprint when we set up BKB™.

We got a bit fed up of knowing who was going to win about 90 per cent of the professional boxing matches we saw and decided we wanted only 50-50 fights.

And if a fighter loses a 50-50 fight, he don’t throw him under the bus or give him a comeback fight he’s certain to win.

He has another 50-50 fight.

To get rid of the politics that ruins professional boxing and stops the best fighting the best, we refuse to deal with managers.

There’s no picking and choosing opponents, no building up prospects’ records against journeymen who don’t come to fight and it’s fair to say the principals that worked for UFC are working for BKB™ as well.

BKB 26 on Saturday, June 11 is heading for a sell out and so is BKB 27, so we must be doing something right!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown