RYAN ADAMS UK SOLO TOUR APRIL 2023

Multi-Grammy nominated, singer-songwriter Ryan Adams makes his long-awaited return to the UK playing an intimate eight-date solo tour. Ryan will play theatres in Newcastle, Glasgow, Birmingham, Nottingham, York, Manchester, Bristol and London throughout April 2023.

Alone on the stage with just his guitars and a piano, the shows will be an intimate showcase of Ryan’s life-long dedication to song-writing in which his abilities are highly adored by artistic peers and cherished fans alike.

Performing songs from his emotive and awe-inspiring catalogue, Ryan’s accomplished musicianship and sensitive lyrics cover the complexities of love, desire & heartbreak. During Spring 2022’s East-Coast US run he performed a stunning 168 songs over five nights in shows that averaged a mesmerising two hours and forty minutes. Bewitching vocals and captivating guitar playing-combined with a new setlist at each show – ensure that each performance is a unique and powerful showcase of his craft and soulfulness.

In 2022 celebrating a year of new found sobriety, Ryan set out from his California home and his family of cats to complete a prestigious US Tour playing sold out shows in LA, Atlanta, Austin, North Carolina and many more.

“Word of mouth from the first leg of the tour was so good that promoters came to us,” explained Adams’ Manager, Richard Jones. “Ryan hasn’t toured since 2019 and there seems to be a voracious appetite from fans who have missed his music, to see him perform live.” The tour was conceived and orchestrated by Jones and Mike Hayes, Adams’ agent at APA.

Ryan Adams 2023 UK Tour Dates

April 8th – City Hall, Newcastle, UK

April 9th – Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow, UK

April 11th – Symphony Hall, Birmingham, UK

April 12th – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, UK

April 14th – Barbican, York, UK

April 15th – Opera House, Manchester, UK

April 17th – Hippodrome, Bristol, UK

April 19th – Palladium, London, UK

https://ryanadamsofficial.com

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Ryan has been praised as “one of rock’s most talented songwriters” The 7-time Grammy nominated artist has 22 studio albums to his name, accumulating in millions of sales. He has produced albums for esteemed musicians including Willie Nelson, Jesse Malin, Jenny Lewis and has collaborated with some of music’s most influential artists such as Weezer, Fall Out Boy, America and many more.

Ryan’s profound contributions to music have taken many different forms. From his song-writing, to his producing, to fronting the rock/alternative country band Whiskeytown, and forming, Ryan Adams & The Cardinals his ability to connect with audiences across a variety of different mediums is undeniable. Adams’ musical creativity was recognized early on and led to his NME Best Solo Artist win in both 2003 and 2004. In addition to his self-titled, double-Grammy-nominated 2014 album, Ryan’s catalogue includes Heartbreaker, Ashes & Fire, Easy Tiger, Cold Roses, Jacksonville City Nights, Love Is Hell, his 2001 major label debut Gold, and more.

In addition to touring prep, Adams released four studio albums last year, under his own label PAX-AM Recordings label: Chris – a tribute to his late brother, Romeo & Juliet – a Summer album to drive to, as its stories unfold on a long hot road. FM – a more traditional rock-and-roll record and Devolver – an album Ryan gave away for free, dedicated to his fans to mark their contribution and commitment marking his one year of sobriety. Music legend Don Was also recorded the Carnegie Hall concert in May as a live album release.