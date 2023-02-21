A Proper Banger To Back This Afternoon

Three miles three furlong is a serios test of stamina over hurdles regardless of the going, and as Thatbeatsbanagher won this race last year, he has to be the one for me this season as well.

He does have five pounds more from the handicapper for 2023, but won here again over this C&D in September, and was only beaten just over two lengths off this mark when last seen in November when staying on strongly over three miles. Twelve stone is a big ask but he clearly likes a battle and stays for ever, and as the only distance winner in this field, surely he has an outstanding chance once again.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Thatbeatsbanagher 3.15pm Sedgefield 9/2 most bookmakers