Autumn is upon us but here are more Sport Selfies to warm up our readers

OK Sport Readers feast your eyes on this week’s collection of SPORT SELFIES which the hottest babes from around the world have so very kindly sent in.
@aurorag_x – Aurora Gray – 23 – Scotland UK
@dev.100 – Deven Anne Sykes – 29 – Surrey UK
@jaynefinlayson_ – Jayne Finlayson – Scotland UK
@goddess_rose_official0.2 – Rose – Bournemouth UK
Ladies keep sending in those #SportSelifes for your chance to appear on next Friday’s DAILY SPORT.
Send your selfie, name, age, location and instagram to [email protected]