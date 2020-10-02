Daily Sport calls on Government to CANCEL THE CURFEW

The nations favourite TABLOID is supporting our HOSPITALITY industry by throwing our weight behind an industry wide campaign to cancel the draconian and inept 10pm CURFEW on hospitality venues when there is absolutely no proof scientific or otherwise that COVID-19 is only deadly in venues after 10 o’clock at night.

With PUNTERS now thrown out of venues by 10pm the street are a wash with revellers thanks to this stupid policy which prior to this there was no such issue and people travelled home at different times rather than on MASS after the curfew kicks in.

Without a serious review and MP’s getting involved to overturn this ill thought out policy many more hospitality venue will not survive adding even more stain on the public purse with more unemployed people claiming benefits and less businesses paying business rates, national insurance, VAT and corporation tax.

We ask DAILY SPORT readers to get involved and FLOOD social media with #CancelTheCurfew and tag your MP and other politicians demanding the answer to the Hospitality Industries question “Where’s the science for the curfew?” and if answers aren’t forthcoming we DEMAND that the government CANCEL THE CURFEW.

Please support the hospitality industry who support so many other businesses and suppliers who without them so many other businesses with also closed for good.