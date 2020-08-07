Bring on the Sport Babes it’s SUMMER

OK Sport Readers feast your eyes on this week’s collection of SPORT SELFIES which the hottest babes from around the world have so very kindly sent in.
@dev.100 – Deven Anne Sykes – 29 – Surrey UK
@xanastasiamodelx – Anastasia – 27 – Peterborough UK
@laurenbirks_model – Lauren Birks – 29 – Kent UK
@blondebombdoll – Adelle Coppola – 26 – Birmingham UK
@chloxxhill – Chloe Hill – 29 – Hull UK
Ladies keep sending in those #SportSelifes for your chance to appear on next Friday’s DAILY SPORT.
Send your selfie, name, age, location and instagram to [email protected]