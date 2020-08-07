I CAN exclusively reveal what has kept Britain going during the lockdown

Watching BAREKNUCKLE boxing on YouTube!

Our viewing figures have rocketed during the lockdown. Let’s face it, it’s been so boring sitting at home with nothing to do, but as long as our bareknuckle fights are on the internet, excitement isn’t far away!

Several fights have had more than a million views and the Robin Deakin v Mark Handley scraps have been seen more than 3.5 million times.

They meet for a third time on BKB 22 on Saturday, September 12.

We’ve had so much positive feedback. We’ve had fans messaging us thanking us for the content we’ve been putting up – and asking for more.

The figures we’ve been drawing has got the attention of television companies.

We’ve been in talks with several British stations and in the last few days we signed a new with Fite TV to screen our two shows next month, on Sunday, September 6 and six days later, on Saturday, September 12.

Every fight fan knows Fite TV. They screen top boxing, MMA and wrestling shows from around the world. Top Rank, surely the leading boxing promoters in the world headed by Bob Arum, and Premier Boxing Champions are among those who put their shows on the channel so I see this move as putting us in very good company. It’s definitely a step in the right direction.

The shows are already seen in more than 20 countries around the world and now everyone else in the world has access to the most exciting combat sport on the planet!

We expect really good viewing figures for BKB 21.

Ricardo Franco v Jimmy Sweeney 2 and Sean George v Dan Chapman are good fights, full stop. If you like combat sports, you will enjoy watching those fights. Guaranteed and the rest of the bill features two British title fights which guarantee thrills.

Cruiserweights Mickey Parker and Dave Thomas have unfinished business after cuts ruled Thomas out of their first fight and unbeaten James Lilley meets hard-as-nails ex soldier Scott McHugh for British honours. Lilley’s record includes a draw with John-Wayne Hibbert who, as a gloved boxer, was once close to a world-title shot. Our lads can really fight.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown