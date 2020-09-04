Weekend Sport Selfies – This weeks Babes

OK Sport Readers feast your eyes on this week’s collection of SPORT SELFIES which the hottest babes from around the world have so very kindly sent in.
@aurorag_x – Aurora Gray – 23 – Edinburgh Scotland
@SweetDelilahxox – Sweet Delilah – 25 – Plymouth UK
@fayeforbesspencer – Faye Forbes – 34 – North East UK
@amy_barnard33 – Amy Barnard – 42 – Lincoln UK
@blondebombdoll – Adelle Coppola – 26 – Birmingham UK
Ladies keep sending in those #SportSelifes for your chance to appear on next Friday’s DAILY SPORT.
Send your selfie, name, age, location and instagram to [email protected]