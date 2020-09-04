Errol Linton No Entry
Errol Linton was discovered busking in London by John Walters,John Peel’s iconic producer, playing the Brixton Blues.Thirty years on Lintons sixth album is due for release. Released through Brassdog records and recorded at the Toerag Studios London. With an eclectic mix,
“No Entry” offers blues through to reggae, all laid down in raw street sound style, from what is described as a ragged ensemble of musicians..I really enjoyed this album, excellent musicians,yes, but the recording captures the roots sound that obviously captivated John Walters thirty years ago.
Stand out tracks.. Got To Move.
Big Man’s Gone[I’m On My Way]
Sad And Lonesome
Rain In Your Life
Speak Easy
Errol Linton….. Vocals/Harmonica
Petar Zivkuvic….. Keyboards
Kenrick Rowe…. Drums
Lance Rose….Bass
Adam Blake…. Guitar
Tony Uter…. Percussion
Rating 8/10
No Entry is available on Brassdog Records Label
Words : Tony Orchid