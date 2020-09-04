Errol Linton No Entry

Errol Linton was discovered busking in London by John Walters,John Peel’s iconic producer, playing the Brixton Blues.Thirty years on Lintons sixth album is due for release. Released through Brassdog records and recorded at the Toerag Studios London. With an eclectic mix,

“No Entry” offers blues through to reggae, all laid down in raw street sound style, from what is described as a ragged ensemble of musicians..I really enjoyed this album, excellent musicians,yes, but the recording captures the roots sound that obviously captivated John Walters thirty years ago.

Stand out tracks.. Got To Move.

Big Man’s Gone[I’m On My Way]

Sad And Lonesome

Rain In Your Life

Speak Easy

Errol Linton….. Vocals/Harmonica

Petar Zivkuvic….. Keyboards

Kenrick Rowe…. Drums

Lance Rose….Bass

Adam Blake…. Guitar

Tony Uter…. Percussion

Rating 8/10

No Entry is available on Brassdog Records Label

Words : Tony Orchid