STATUS QUO : DELUXE EDITIONS : “PERFECT REMEDY”, “ROCK ‘TIL YOU DROP”, “THIRSTY WORK”

Universal Music have reissued a trio of Status Quo albums first released in the late 80s and early 1990s. These new CD editions offer a generous amount of bonus material.

Perfect Remedy (1989) and its follow-up Rock ‘Til You Drop (1991) are both expanded to three-CD deluxe editions whilst Thirsty Work (1994) is a two CD set.

These carefully curated special releases come with an enhanced booklet containing new interviews and notes by Classic Rock’s Dave Ling and also feature rare photos and memorabilia from the band’s personal collection. There are also a dozen previously unreleased tracks/versions across the set [see track-listing]. ‘Perfect Remedy’ and ‘Rock ’Til You Drop’ were the band’s final releases on the revered Vertigo label, whilst ‘Thirsty Work’ was their debut release through Polydor.



‘Perfect Remedy’ was the nineteenth studio album by Status Quo. Released in 1989 the album charted at no 49 in the UK album charts. The album was produced by Pip Williams at Compass point in the Bahamas and features the singles ‘Not at All’ and ‘Little Dreamer’



This 3-CD set features 2 bonus discs of bonus material with live performances and B-sides



Status Quo’s twentieth album ‘Rock ’Till You Drop’, produced by Francis Rossi, was the band’s last for Vertigo after being on the label for 20 years. The album charted at no 10 in the UK album charts and is regarded by some as the band’s best album since ‘Piledriver’. The album contains a re-recorded version of the Quo classic ‘Forty-Five Hundred Times’ which is over three minutes longer then the ‘Hello’ original.

Track listings

Perfect Remedy 3CD edition

CD 1

1. Little Dreamer

2. Not at All

3. Heart on Hold

4. Perfect Remedy

5. Address Book

6. The Power of Rock

7. The Way I Am

8. Tommy’s in Love

9. Man Overboard

10. Going Down for The First Time

11. Throw Her A Line

12. 1000 Years

CD 2

1. Gone Thru the Slips – B-Side Of “Not at All”

2. Rotten to The Bone – B-Side to 7″ & 12″ of “Little Dreamer”

3. Doing It All for You – B-Side to 12″ of “Little Dreamer”

4. The Anniversary Waltz – 12″ Version (Full) Rock and Roll Music / Lover Please / That’ll Be the Day / Singing the Blues / When Will I Be Loved / Let’s Work Together / Keep A-Knockin’ / Long Tall Sally / Let’s Dance / Red River Rock / No Particular Place to Go / The Wanderer / I Hear You Knocking / Lucille / Great Balls of Fire

5. The Power of Rock – Edited Version (B-Side of “Anniversary Waltz”)

6. Fighting for Love – early Version of “The Power of Rock”

7. Blondes Don’t Lie – Outtake

8. The Anniversary Waltz – Spanish Promo Version #1 Rockin’ All Over the World / Whatever You Want / Rock and Roll Music / Lover Please / Let’s Dance / Red River Rock / Great Balls of Fire

9. The Anniversary Waltz – Spanish Promo Version #2 Rock and Roll Music / Lover Please / What You’re Proposing / Let’s Dance / Red River Rock

10. Paper Plane – Bray Studios 1990

11. Caroline – Birmingham NEC 1989

12. Roll Over Lay Down – Birmingham NEC 1989

13. Little Lady – Birmingham NEC 1989

CD 3

1. In My Chair

2. Little Dreamer

3. Perfect Remedy

4. Mystery Medley: Mystery Song / Railroad / Most of the Time / Wild Side of Life / Rollin’ Home / Again and Again / Slow Train

5. Hold You Back

6. The Power of Rock

7. Dirty Water

8. Whatever You Want

9. In the Army Now

10. Rockin’ All Over the World

11. Don’t Waste My Time

12. Roadhouse Medley: Roadhouse Blues / The Wanderer / Marguerita Time / Living on an Island / Break the Rules / Something ‘Bout You Baby I Like / The Price of Love / Roadhouse Blues

13. Burning Bridges

ROCK TILL YOU DROP 3CD EDITION





DISC ONE – ROCK TILL YOU DROP

Like A Zombie All We Really Wanna Do (Polly) Fakin’ The Blues One Man Band Rock ’Til You Drop Can’t Give You More Warning Shot Let’s Work Together Bring It on Home No Problems Good Sign Tommy Nothing Comes Easy Fame or Money Price of Love Forty-Five Hundred Times



DISC TWO

Dead in the Water – B-Side of Can’t Give You More’ Mysteries from the Ball – B-Side of ‘Can’t Give You More’ Heavy Daze – B-Side of ‘Fakin’ the Blues’ (withdrawn) Better Times – B-Side of ‘Fakin’ the Blues’ (withdrawn) (Brit Awards) Medley – B-Side of ‘Rock ’Til You Drop’: Caroline / Down Down / Whatever You Want / Rockin’ All Over the World Can’t Give You More – 7″ Edit Fakin’ The Blues – 7″ Edit (withdrawn) Can’t Give You More – Radio Edit (promo only) The Anniversary Waltz Part 1 -Barcelona, 25th May 1991*



DISC THREE – ‘Rock ‘Til You Drop – The Live Event’

Paper Plane – Sheffield Arena, 21st September 1991* Price of Love – Sheffield Arena, 21st September 1991* Mystery Medley – Sheffield Arena, 21st September 1991: Mystery Song / Railroad / Most of the Time / Wild Side of Life / Rollin’ Home / Again and Again / Slow Train Rain – Sheffield Arena, 21st September 1991* Rock ’Til You Drop – Glasgow SECC, 21st September 1991* Down Down – Glasgow SECC, 21st September 1991 Roll Over Lay Down – Glasgow SECC, 21st September 1991 Let’s Work Together – Glasgow SECC, 21st September 1991* Little Lady – Birmingham NEC, 21st September 1991 Whatever You Want -Birmingham NEC, 21st September 1991 In the Army Now – Birmingham NEC, 21st September 1991* Burning Bridges – Wembley Arena, 21st September 1991 Rockin’ All Over the World – Wembley Arena, 21st September 1991 The Anniversary Waltz – Wembley Arena, 21st September 1991* Encore Medley; Rock and Roll Music, Sweet Soul Music, Bye Bye Johnny – Wembley Arena, 21st September 1991





THIRSTY WORK 2 CD EDITION

DISC ONE – THIRSTY WORK

Goin’ Nowhere I Didn’t Mean It Confidence Point of No Return Sail Away Like It or Not Soft in The Head Queenie Lover of The Human Race Sherri Don’t Fail Me Now Rude Awakening Time Back on My Feet Restless Ciao Ciao Tango Sorry



DISC TWO

Survival – B-Side of ‘I Didn’t Mean It’ She Knew Too Much – B-Side of ‘I Didn’t Mean It’ Tossin’ And Turning – B-Side of ‘Sherri Don’t Fail Me Now’ Down to You -B-Side of ‘Sherri Don’t Fail Me Now’ Beautiful – B-Side of ‘Sherri Don’t Fail Me Now’ And I Do – B-Side of ‘Restless’ Democracy – B-Side of ‘Restless’ I Didn’t Mean It – Acoustic Sherri Don’t Fail Me Now – Extended Restless – Orchestral I Didn’t Mean It – Hooligan Version Going Nowhere – Live in Stockholm 1994* Soft in The Head – Live in Stockholm 1994* Rude Awakening Time – Live in Stockholm 1994* Restless – Live at Royal Albert Hall 1994*



*Previously unreleased



