Lunar Baby a bet on handicap debut

Lunar Baby looks on a potentially handy mark on handicap debut in the 3.05 at Warwick today and worth a punt at 6/1.

This Jonjo O’Neill trained five-year-old mare was a fair bumper winner, scoring on debut here and running well when seventh of 14 to Silver Forever in a decent contset at Ascot.

She has had just three starts over hurdles and ran well on the sceond of those when a 12 length ssecond of eight to the now 126-rated Crossgalesfamegame at Market Rasen.

Lunar Baby backed that up with a solid staying on 4 1/4 length second of 13 to Kissforkatie at Wincanton over the 2m 5f trip of this.

The winner is a smart sort who was rated 123 going into the race had every chance when falling two out next time up having previously ran well when a 7 1/4 length fourth to the hugely exciting Sporting John at Exeter.

Cill Anna, who finished 3/4 of a length behind the selection in third, is unbeaten in three starts since – landing a Listed contest last time out at Doncaster to be rated 135.

That gives the form a solid look and suggests that Lunar Baby could well have got im lighthly off an opening mark of 116 in this class 4 affair.

She has also undergone wind surgery and appeals as the type that should have more to offer now going down the handicap route.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Lunar Baby (6/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG, paying 5 places)