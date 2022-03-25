TATT’S the way to do it

I recently made world news for having a ruler tattooed to my hand and forearm to celebrate the pleasure of measuring penis size – as you do- and I have recently added to this with a new girth ruler from my thumb to index finger which causing quite a stir online with a mixed bag of emotions, quite understandably!

I also had my leg tattooed with a series of dots in inches to match – and maybe measure neck size? I love all of my new ink which takes me up to 75 tattoos and counting but not everybody finds my unique choice of bodyart and celebration of the male form acceptable or inspiring.

I suppose it’s not common for women to openly appreciate and celebrate mens genitals in such a way? Which is a great a shame as I believe that we should all celebrate and be celebrated for our uniquely wonderful bodies, minds and souls.

I think people automatically think that I’m some rampant Goldilocks sizing up suitors and casting anybody below 6” aside which really isn’t the case. Much like a man may get off on knowing how fast the top speed of his car is or the size of his alloys, I too appreciate quantifying what it is that brings me pleasure so that I can satisfy my imagination when alone.

Something that became apparent to me how some men were mortally offended whilst others asked to marry me and questioned where I have being all of their life is how men feel the need to be dishonest about their stats in life. Whether that is so easily lying about how many sexual partners that they have had, their age in order to be able to attract older or younger partners when necessary, lying about their height and claiming to be taller than they actually are or adding fictional inches to their manhood. It seems that men rarely celebrate what IS but bend the truth about what is NOT.

Personally I’ve never felt the need to lie about my dress size, cup size, height, age, sexual history or any aspect of my life as a woman; I actively speak very openly and honestly about the body, mind and soul, not to please or offend anyone but just to be human and represent what is real rather than the false impression the world has created.

I understand that men feel judged upon these things, as I’m sure that women feel judged by a lot of things also, but in participating in this bizarre behaviour we are only ever fuelling the flames and making it worse for us all. That’s why I actively celebrate people for what they ARE and not who or what they pretend to be in order to impress others. You don’t need to impress anyone in life, just focus your energy on being your authentic self and being happy.

Some people will take offence at the thought of being measured between the sheets or freak out about being found out to be lying, yet others feel liberated to finally and honestly celebrate what makes them unique whilst having the freedom to own it.

Ultimately it’s about finding peace and love from within and being kind to yourself for all that you are rather than focusing on the many things that you are not. So I suggest that you adopt a new positive mindset today and get in touch with everything that makes you the individual you are; measure EVERYTHING, celebrate EVERYTHING and be proud of EVERYTHING rather than forever trying to convince yourself and others of the lies that you tell yourself in order to be ok, yet constantly wait to be found out.

You are already more than enough for the people who truly deserve to be in your life and beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Personally, for me, there is no one size fits all in the bedroom; what’s most important is the energy, electricity, chemistry and desire felt between two people and whilst genitals are incredibly pleasurable we also have two hands and tongue, not to mention a treasure trove of tricks toys to keep us sexually liberated and satisfied at any age and stage of life.