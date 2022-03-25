THIS week we said goodbye to a member of the BKB™ family

As I’m sure you will have seen on social media and in the national press, Barrington Patterson died this week.

We all know ‘One-Eyed Baz’ had a past – read his autobiography if you want to find out more – but in recent years he did a lot of good for a lot of people – and he was massive for BKB™.

From the start, Barrington was our referee and having someone of his reputation on board was a massive boost for us.

Barrington was a world-class fighter who competed against the best around the world – including Vitali Klitschko.

They clashed in the final of the World MMA Championship and Barrington went the distance with a fighter who is remembered as one of the best heavyweights of his generation.

Vitali was the fighter who convinced Lennox Lewis it was time to retire, you may remember.

So Barrington was a great person to get on board when we set up BKB™ – and his backing has meant a lot to all of us.

He was determined to help the sport grow. I know other organisations wanted Barrington to work with them – but he stayed loyal to BKB™.

Barrington really did love our sport. I remember him saying in interviews: “There’s nothing like it.” He loved the honesty and the excitement of it all.

Barrington was perfect for the job of bareknuckle boxing referee. Every one of our fighters respected him for what he has achieved in combat sports and knew not to cross the line.

Barrington was a huge presence, but I always found him to be a gentleman and we will all miss him terribly.

BKB 25, on Sunday, April 10, will be dedicated to Barrington and I know all our fighters will be looking to put on a show in his memory.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown