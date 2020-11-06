Let me SWING into action and sort your problems out

Your resident porn star is back with another column designed to help with all your relationship and sex-based issues! Got a problem? Write to me at [email protected] or find me on my social channels and I’ll use my 10 years’ experience in the adult industry to get to the bottom of it.

Hi Lola,

I’m single but have been seeing an older, married man for around a year. Despite a few promises, he’s still not left his wife and now that the second lockdown is here, I’m worried I will lose him for good. The first lockdown was so hard as his weekly visits stopped when he began working from home. Even though he sends me gifts, it’s not the same as our intimate time together and I’m starting to doubt he’ll ever walk away, especially as he has 2 kids with his wife!

Katie, via Instagram

Lola says: Sorry Katie but I think it’s time to call an end to this affair. I know from experience it can be quite exciting to see an older man with all their skills between the sheets! The thrill of being with a married man can also be quite a turn-on but, after reading your message, it seems as though he has little intention of leaving his family for a new life with you. Find someone you don’t have to share.

Hi Lola,

My girlfriend is super adventurous and has given me the green light to find another couple to join us in the bedroom, but I don’t know where to start! She wants me to find them and invite them over so it’s all a surprise. I’m not sure if I should ask friends or if there are websites to help. What do you think?

Barry, London

Lola says: Wow, I think I’d like to meet your girlfriend myself! Maybe I could join this orgy you’re planning? There are plenty of websites and online forums dedicated to swinging and I’ve used some of them myself to find another guy to join me and my partner for some steamy sessions. He loves watching someone else enjoy my hot body! I wouldn’t recommend inviting any friends, so take your time finding the right couple and get to know them through video calls and texting first. Make sure you talk everything through with your partner again before you go ahead and set some boundaries. It’s going to be a blast!

Follow me here:

Twitter: @itsmelolamarie

Instagram: lolamarieofficial

onlyfans.com/itsmelolamarie