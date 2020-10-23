Let’s see which Sport Readers needed my expert advice this week?

Your resident porn star is back with another column designed to help with all your relationship and sex-based issues! Got a problem? Write to me at [email protected] or find me on my social channels and I’ll use my 10 years’ experience in the adult industry to get to the bottom of it.

Dear Lola,

I’ve been talking to a pornstar online for months and thought we really liked each other but since I sent her some money for a video I can’t hold of her! We’ve been messaging on Instagram and sending each other racy photos. I asked for a special custom clip, which she said would cost £250 but since I sent her the money I haven’t heard anything and her account has been closed down! Have I been scammed?

Mo, 21, Blackpool

Lola says: I was talking with some of my colleagues in the adult industry about this very issue earlier in the week. Some of them are having to report multiple fake accounts every day and some have had threatening messages from fans claiming to have been ripped off by them, only to find out a catfishing scammer was responsible. Always make sure you are contacting the official account of your favourite performers or subscribe to their verified subscription-based platforms like OnlyFans, AdmireMe and PocketStars. Don’t get caught out by the fakes!

Dear Lola,

I think I have feelings for my favourite escort! I’ve been seeing her once a month for about 3 years and I think we’ve become really close. She tells me how great I am in bed – the best she’s ever had! How do you tell an escort that you fancy them? Do you think she feels the same way? I’m fed up of being single and paying for sex!

Bill, 36, Cardiff

Lola says: Sorry to break it to you Bill, but it’s her job to make clients feel good about themselves. Although I’m sure you have great technique in the sack, giving you compliments will make you keep coming back as regularly as you do! That said, if you really think she might feel the same way, it could be worth a shot. You just have to hope it doesn’t make future meets more awkward. Good luck :)

