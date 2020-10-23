IT’S the news you’ve been waiting for, the return of BKB in the UK

We are back!

I’ve spoken to the O2 this week and we are putting on a show in either November or December.

The date will be finalised next week.

I’m buzzing, I’ve hardly slept since this was agreed. I’ve wanted to put on a show for months and I was so pleased when the O2 told us we can put on a show behind closed doors.

The show will be called ‘BKB Lockdown’ and the response from fighters and fans has been overwhelming.

We put a message on Facebook asking: ‘Who wants to fight on the show ?’ and within 12 hours we had 12 fights matched !

The fans are so glad that we are back.

‘BKB Lockdown’ will be available on pay per view and I had one fan tell me he is buying it on each of the three television sets he has in his house!

Now that’s what I call a fan.

‘BKB Lockdown’ gives us the chance to pick up where we left off. We were selling out the O2 and getting national press and during the lockdown we’ve kept working, landing television deals with stations across the globe and getting millions of views on You Tube.

I’m so glad to say we finally have a new show to look forward to.

Check out this column next week for more details.

I enjoyed a great trip down BKB Memory Lane a few days ago!

We signed a deal with Russian television and they asked me and Jim to come up with the best knockouts and fights in BKB history for a feature.

So we spent a day looking through all the fight footage and that brought back a lot of great memories.

For me, the best knockout came from Sean George.

His first fight with Liam Cullen was a draw – and the rematch was all over in the blink of an eye.

The right-hand thunderbolt George crashed onto Cullen’s jaw in their rematch was a punch that went around the world.

Sean told me had messages from all over the world after the punch was put on You Tube. MMA fighters and boxers from all over the world messaged Sean to tell him it was the best punch they had seen.

That punch did a lot for Sean and BKB.

That has had millions of views on You Tube – and so has another of my favourite memories.

There was a double knockdown when Billy Hawthorn and Nathan Joseph clashed. They loaded up on big punches in the opening seconds, both landed – and both hit the floor.

Billy told me he heard his corner shouting: ‘Get up, he’s down too!’

That got Billy off the floor and he went on to chin Joseph later in the first round.

They are just two of my favourite memories and I can’t wait to make more!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown