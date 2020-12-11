Should I GRASS my neighbours for lockdown SEX parties?

Your resident porn star is back with another column designed to help with all your relationship and sex-based issues! Got a problem? Write to me at [email protected] or find me on my social channels and I’ll use my 10 years’ experience in the adult industry to get to the bottom of it.

Are my neighbours’ orgies breaking the rules?

Dear Lola,

I think my neighbours are breaking the Covid-19 restrictions by hosting sex parties every weekend! I live in Kent, which is current under tier 3 rules, but I can hear them next door every Saturday banging away. There’s at least 10 people in there judging by the noise and the cars on the driveway. Should I tell the Police?

Paul, Dartford.

Lola says: Your neighbours sound like my kind of people. I’d be knocking at their front door asking to join in! I wouldn’t encourage anyone to break the rules, but I also wouldn’t be in a hurry to shop my neighbours to the Old Bill. After this has all blown over, you never know when you might need them should your house be on fire or getting burgled whilst you’re on the beach in Marbs topping up the tan!

Mate’s mum is a Milf!

Dear Lola,

I’m sure my best friend’s mum wants me but I don’t know if I should make a move…or how to do it! She’s only 20 years older than me and has a cracking body, she flirts every time I go over to play my mate on the Xbox, bringing us snacks and letting her big tits almost spill out her top. Since lockdown, we’ve been messaging on WhatsApp and planning to book a hotel together but my mate has no idea! He won’t speak to me again if he found out.

Anon, via Twitter

Lola says: Wow, this is a pretty naughty predicament you’ve got yourself in but you need to think whether your friendship with your friend is more important than a quick bonk with his kinky mother! Us milfs are pretty wild, so be sure you’re not getting in over your head or she will chew you up and spit you out. I think you should stick to the Xbox and let her get her teeth into someone her own age.

