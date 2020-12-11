WHAT a year it’s been for BKB

I’m so glad BKB TM has been able to finish the year on a high with the BKB Lockdown show.

That was a great way to finish a frustrating year.

We hoped to be staging even bigger shows at Wembley Arena by the end of this year.

Instead, we ended up putting on a show with no crowd there at all!

Still, BKB Lockdown was a huge success and there’s more for everyone to look forward to.

The first show of 2021 is pencilled in for February and as it stands, we should have a crowd of 1,000 at the Indigo at O2 Arena.

It will be so good to have crowds back at shows. It’s just not the same without you.

That will be the first of a minimum of five shows for us next year. There could be as many as eight because we have fighters who want to fight and fighters keep contacting us saying they want to be a part of the fastest growing sport in the UK!

We’ve also had fighters committing their future to BKB TM by signing new contracts.

Eastbourne heavyweight Charlie Milner is among them. We saw him make his debut on the BKB Lockdown show and he was a points winner over Eric Olsen.

Charlie has signed up for three years, so has Rob Cunningham and there could be more heavyweight signings on the way as well.

We also have the Ricardo Franco-Jimmy Sweeney rematch to look forward to and so much more!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown