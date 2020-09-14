Thornton’s FAKE AS F**K collection wows guests at VOUT-O-Reenees

Saturday evening saw POP ARTIST Marty Thornton and models take over trendy ARTS members club VOUT-O-REENEES to show off his latest collection of wearable ART entitled FAKE AS F**K……

The event was a celebration of ART and CREATIVITY in an ICONIC arts hub venue hosted by MARTY himself and an array of models who were a mix of Glamour models, Signers, Pornstars, Drag queens and Visual artists all taking to the runway for a night CELEBRATING art and fashion.

The event was a rousing success with great music provided by house singer and DJ Abigail Bailey.

Never mind Fake as f**k, the event was FUN AS F**K and the best night out since the pandemic curtailed FUN.

And since the event MARTY’s wearable art has sold in record numbers. Do check out MARTY THORNTON online @marty.thornton & @martythorntonibiza

