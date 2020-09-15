Normandy Barriere ready to rock at Redcar

Normandy Barriere has some solid form at Redcar, so having become well-treated looks worth siding with at 15/2 in the 6f handicap there today (3.20).

This Nigel Tinkler trained seven-year-old eight-year-old has won once and been placed twice in three runs over course and distance.

He is now on a long losing run having not scored since landing a class 3 at Ascot back in May 2017 when beating Moonraker by 3/4 of a length off a mark of 96.

However, Normandy Barriere has run well on a number of occasions including when runner-up in a class 3 at Ascot last year off 87 and when a 1/2 length second of 13 to Buccaneers Vault here in this grade – class 5 – on seasonal reappearance off 75

He is now able to race off a reduced rating of 74, his lowest in over five years, and comes into the race on the back of two solid efforts – so that gives him major claims at the weights.

Normandy Barriere has also won once and been placed once in four starts in the grade and is now reunited with Jason Hart who has won twice and been placed on two occasions on him in six starts.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Normandy Barriere (15/2 BetVictor, William Hill)