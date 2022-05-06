To Turd Or Not To Turd?

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court case has been dominating the media recently with scandalous revelations from their marriage being aired to the public on a daily basis.

Something that raised an eyebrow was the revelation of Amber Heard

relieving herself in Johnny Depp’s bed as an act of revenge following a bust-up which led to their divorce and earned her the title of ‘Amber Turd’ after their unsuspecting cleaner was left “horrified and disgusted” by “fresh faeces” which she said could only have been left by a human and not their beloved pooches due to the sheer size of it! Can you imagine!?

Whilst I initially had a little chuckle over the sheer outrageousness of such an act of revenge, even envisaging myself doing it to my own ex’s for their past bad behaviours, due to the chemicals and hormones naturally released because of relationships we often find ourselves committing rather despicable acts in the face of heartache.

Miss Turd’s actions led to me reflecting upon my own past break-up’s and the should’ve, would’ve, could’ve moments that we might all love to rewrite in history and our own minds alike.

I broke up with a cheating boyfriend in my teens a little too close to Christmas one year and had already purchased his presents which I couldn’t return. So I decided to still give him his beautiful watch despite his infidelity in the hope that he would feel sorry for his actions and see the error of his ways – in reality he probably wore it on his first date with his new girlfriend to impress her and appear more wealthy and successful which ultimately I imagine helped him to get laid. Upon reflection I should have wrapped a turd for him rather than jewellery.

Following another traumatic breakup I had a hot girl summer, changed my hair, rocked a tan, bought myself some mini dresses and started to live my best life. My ex was in pieces when he saw my transition from slipper-wearing biscuit-muncher to sassy summer Queen and came crawling back, giving me the opportunity to reject his apologies and take the moral high ground. Whilst his heartache and recognition of his unsavoury behaviour during our relationship felt like karma enough, he doesn’t deserve a turd on top of the fact of losing me.

Another ex struggled to take no for an answer following our breakup which led to a mountain of texts, turning up at my house, tears and gifts which made me feel so uncomfortable as I tried to convince him to move on and find somebody more suitable because it would never work between us. Whilst we didn’t part ways on bad terms, trying to cut ties took a lot longer than I hoped and in hindsight I probably should have rubbed a turd over myself just to put him off sooner and help him to get the message.

Dating can be a minefield, of turds at times, but fortunately each and every experience that we go through whether it’s good or bad helps us to grow and mature as individuals. Whether you scrunch or fold, it’s all gold!

