WE’VE added more fights to BKB 26 this week – including Hall of Fame fighter Sean George defending his British title

He puts his belt on the line against Scott McHugh and what a fight that promises to be!

Sean is a BKB™ legend and rightfully so, while Scott has to be the most improved fighter on our roster.

Sean and Scott looked miles apart when they both boxed at the Indigo at O2 Arena in September, 2018.

Sean faced Jimmy Sweeney in a battle to decide the sport’s pound-for-pound No 1, while Scott made his debut against Tony Lafferty.

Sean was beaten by Jimmy in the first superfight of the new era of bareknuckle boxing and Scott showed unbelievable heart in his defeat to Tony.

I remember Scott being almost punched out of the ring at one point, but he came blazing back.

Scott would admit himself that he was very raw at the time, but he’s a very different fighter now.

In January, Scott looked the best I’ve seen him when outpointing Carlos Guerra.

The Mexican was 4-0 – all wins by knockout – but could box as well.

Scott overcame his usually slow start to beat him unanimously and prove he deserves this shot at one of the greats of our sport.

George-McHugh is a good fight. Both can box and both can fight. It could be fight of the night.

Dorian Darch and Ryan Barrett are set to meet for the vacant British cruiserweight title on the show – but that could become a world-title fight.

Mickey Parker has told us he’s thinking of leaving the sport at the very top after he took the world title from good friend Carl Hobley.

We’ve given Mickey a couple of weeks to decide and if he does decide to retire, Dorian and Ryan will meet for the vacant world title.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown