Watching porn in the House of Commons? Whatever will it be next!

There have been quite some heated conversations in the media recently over partying, sexism, affairs and now pornography in parliament and I’m rather divided by how it makes me feel.

There’s nothing that I enjoy more after a long and stressful day than getting into bed and having a handful of orgasms or ten to relieve all stress and tension – and I know that I’m not alone in using masturbation as a natural form of stress relief. Perhaps not on a bench besides work colleagues mind you!

Yet it seems entirely reasonable and necessary for those in more senior roles to seek balance in their mental health and well-being with pleasure. Whilst some may want to scream and shout when times get tough at work, pour a whisky or go hit a punchbag on their lunch break; viewing pleasurable content is a far more discreet, desirable and relaxing way to manage stress and I’m all for it.

It has been called a “disgusting” and “sackable” offence by Labour leader Keir Starmer as a Tory MP is now being investigated over reports that they watched porn on their phone whist in the Commons chamber. Personally I’ve lost count over the amount of times I’ve opened my phone in public only for a steamy video to resume itself on full volume where it had left off hours before. But haven’t we all?

There are calls for cultural change in the House of Commons, Parliament and from the prime minister alike; yet in reality it has always been just a bit of a boys club and I feel that very little change will ever come of this. With great responsibility comes great escapism and I for one will not be holding my breath on those in power changing their ways as 56 MPs are presently facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

The fact that adult content was watched – by an adult whilst surrounded by adults – rather than videos of cute kittens or pictures taken whilst out train-spotting on a bank holiday weekend with the wife is no doubt what makes this act so socially shocking. Yet everywhere you go, regardless of career choice or role, workers use their phones socially during working hours.

Yes, it’s preferable to dedicate your undivided attention to the task at hand in exchange for a salary, yet how effective will your work be if you’re stressed out, emotional or unable to focus? Mindfulness breaks are such a necessary part of a working day to reduce stress levels and nurture new enthusiasm and focus – whether you get up from your desk and walk to the coffee machine, close your eyes and breathe for sixty seconds or have a cheeky bit of “me time” in the toilet. It’s vital to let off steam without bottling it up and becoming absolutely consumed by stress and responsibility in the workplace.

I see no problem in an adult discreetly viewing pleasurable content on their phone whilst others are no doubt nodding off in the corner, picking their nose, whispering about The Great British Bake Off or too busy looking over the shoulders of their peers to pay attention to the matter in hand. Literally.