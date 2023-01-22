14,000 Guineas Purchase Could Be A Steal

A second one from Southwell tonight and if the market speaks in his favour I like the each way chances of newcomer Stolen Encounter. Add driven trainer Archie Watson to shrewd syndicate Hambleton Racing and you can see why the gelded son of Cracksman out of a placed Dubawi mare looked well bought at 14,000 Guineas.

Sadly, he failed to make it to the track as a two-year-old, but interestingly they have not moved him on just yet, suggesting he must have at least a modicum of talent. This maiden won’t take too much winning with Third Badge seemingly the one to beat, and with Luke Morris in the saddle I am hopeful of a decent showing.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Stolen Encounter 8.00pm Southwell 13/2 Bet365