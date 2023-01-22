Last Year’s Winner Is Back for Seconds

With all of the National Hunt racing this afternoon open to the vagaries of the recent weather I feel duty bound to switch my attention to the all-weather and in this case, that means the Southwell card. It is an evening card so you have plenty of time to get your bets on (or not as the case may be) and I can’t pretend anything has got me overly excited – but that’s not unexpected in the circumstances.

Atrafan looks a horse worth considering after winning the 6.00pm last year and showing his wellbeing with success over course and distance last time out when battling on gamely. Connor Beasley gets on well with the nine-year-old and has been ois regular pilot recently and although top-weight is a bind, he should still go close in a race we know he can win.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Atrafan 6.00pm Southwell 2/1 Bet365