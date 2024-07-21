2024 BETFRED WOMEN’S WORLD MATCHPLAY PREVIEW

The 2024 Betfred Women’s World Matchplay will take place on Sunday, as Beau Greaves aims to retain her title on a bumper afternoon of action at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

The third staging of the £25,000 event will be held on the afternoon of Sunday July 21 in the Empress Ballroom, televised live on Sky Sports and through the PDC’s global broadcast partners.

The eight-player field consists of players from the rolling 12-month PDC Women’s Series Order of Merit, with four former Lakeside Women’s Champions competing in the knockout event.

Top seed Greaves defeated Mikuru Suzuki to triumph on her Women’s World Matchplay debut 12 months ago, and the Doncaster darter will begin her defence of the title against Ireland’s Katie Sheldon.

Greaves is the most successful player in the history of the PDC Women’s Series, winning an astonishing 23 titles throughout the last two years, which includes a hat-trick of successes in 2024.

The 20-year-old also became the first woman to win a Winmau Development Tour title last month, producing a string of superb performances to underline her status as one of the sport’s most exciting talents.

“I really enjoyed last year, and I’m looking forward to being back on that stage,” said Greaves, who is eyeing another slice of history at the Winter Gardens.

“Winning the title on my debut was a really special moment, especially with all my family there as well, and I think it takes the pressure off me this year.

“I think I should have probably won more Women’s Series titles this year, but winning a title on the Development Tour was a big moment.

“I was so proud of myself because they’re not easy titles to win, so to get one so early on in my career was a massive achievement, and one to remember.

“It should be an interesting day tomorrow. It’s a great line-up, and hopefully we all show what we can do.”

Fallon Sherrock won the tournament’s inaugural staging in 2022, and the Milton Keynes trailblazer will kick off her campaign against three-time Lakeside Women’s Champion Anastasia Dobromyslova.

Sherrock returns to the Winter Gardens as the number two seed, having lifted four consecutive titles in the latter stages of 2023, before winning two of the year’s first four events to maintain her eye-catching form.

“I feel like you’ve always got to go into every competition with confidence,” insisted Sherrock, who is expecting a tough test against debutant Dobromyslova, who is making her first appearance on a TV stage for over five years.

“I think my form is really good. I’ve had a couple of issues over the last few months but they’re behind me now.

“I believe the rest of the year is going to go really well, so why not start by winning the title this weekend?

“I know Anastasia hasn’t played much on the big stage recently, but she has so much experience, so you can never underestimate her.

“Ana has still got the game. I’m expecting her to be at her best and I’m hoping I can respond, but it should be a really exciting game.”

Third seed Lisa Ashton – one of two ever-presents at the Women’s World Matchplay alongside Sherrock – will also headline this year’s extravaganza, as she meets Rhian O’Sullivan for a place in the last four.

Ashton arrives at the Empress Ballroom as the form player in the women’s game, after claiming back-to-back Women’s Series titles in Events 11 and 12 last month.

“I always get great support in Blackpool, and it means a lot to have the crowd on your side,” admitted the Bolton-born veteran.

“The Winter Gardens is such a historic and iconic stage to play on; the atmosphere is fantastic and hopefully I will play like I know I can.

“I’ve put too much pressure on myself here in the last few years, so this year I’m just going to enjoy it and take one game at a time.

“These youngsters are absolutely relentless, but I will keep trying my best and hopefully I can add this tournament to my CV as soon as possible!”

The afternoon’s other quarter-final clash will see 2023 runner-up Suzuki take on Noa-Lynn van Leuven, with Greaves or Sheldon awaiting the winner in the semi-finals.

Suzuki and Van Leuven have both claimed multiple Women’s Series titles in 2024, with the Dutch star also celebrating a landmark Winmau Challenge Tour triumph in March.

Van Leuven was whitewashed by Greaves on her Winter Gardens debut 12 months ago, but feels that she has taken her game to another level since the turn of the year.

“The last six months have been crazy,” admitted Van Leuven, the number five seed in 2024.

“I have won two Women’s Series titles, I’ve won on my Challenge Tour debut and I’ve played on the ProTour.

“I’ve gained so much confidence from playing those games, and I have a lot more experience on the big stage now.

“I feel like I’m in good shape. I’ve played some amazing games this year, and I’ve beaten everyone in the women’s game. I know I can do it, now I just need to produce it.”

The semi-finals and final will take place later in the afternoon, and the winner will qualify for the 2024 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts and the 2024/25 Paddy Power World Darts Championship.

Fans are also able to pay at the Winter Gardens on Sunday, with the action getting underway from 1300 BST.

2024 Betfred Women’s World Matchplay

Sunday July 21

Afternoon Session (1300 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Beau Greaves v Katie Sheldon

Mikuru Suzuki v Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Fallon Sherrock v Anastasia Dobromyslova

Lisa Ashton v Rhian O’Sullivan

Semi-Finals

Greaves/Sheldon v Suzuki/Van Leuven

Sherrock/Dobromyslova v Ashton/O’Sullivan

Final

v

Format

Quarter-Finals – Best of seven legs

Semi-Finals – Best of nine legs

Final – Best of 11 legs

Prize Money

Winner: £10,000

Runner-Up: £5,000

Semi-Finalists: £2,500

Quarter-Finalists: £1,250

Total: £25,000

Photos credit Taylor Lanning/PDC