Sea What I Mean?

After a profitable weekend its back to normality this Monday when it looks a particularly tricky day for us punters.

Hector Crouch is getting plenty of winners for the Ralph Beckett yard and I am hoping that will see Seek And Destroy go off favourite for the 7.50pm at Windsor tonight after her course and distance success on the first of the month.

If that is the case, we will get a better price about Sea Regal, a maiden winner over this trip at Ripon on her second start, and a well-beaten seventh at Doncaster when tried over a mile and a half.

She travelled well throughout that day, looking the likeliest winner, but failed to see the trip out, weakening rapidly to be beaten a long way at the line. She reverts to a more suitable trip this evening which may see her at her best, and in receipt of 2lb from her market rivals, I am hoping she can get back to winnings ways.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sea Regal 7.50pm Windsor 11/4 Bet365