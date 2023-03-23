A BUSY WEEKEND FOR SPORTS FANS – RACING, FOOTBALL, AND PLENTY OF DARTS!

VAN GERWEN TO BEGIN TITLE DEFENCE AGAINST VAN BARNEVELD OR SEBESTA

Michael van Gerwen will begin his defence of the Interwetten European Darts Open against either Raymond van Barneveld or Filip Sebesta, with the draw and schedule for this weekend’s event now confirmed.

The Ostermann Arena will play host to the second European Tour event of 2023 from March 24-26, as 48 players battle it out for the £30,000 top prize in Leverkusen.

Reigning champion Van Gerwen will headline this weekend’s action alongside top seed Luke Humphries and Dave Chisnall, who lifted the year’s first European Tour title in Kiel last month.

Friday’s first round – which will be broadcast through PDCTV, Viaplay and DAZN – will feature 16 matches across two sessions, including a clash between World Championship semi-finalist Gabriel Clemens and resurgent Ian White.

Clemens will be one of six Host Nation representatives in first round action on Friday, with Florian Hempel up against ten-time TV title winner James Wade in his opener.

German hopefuls Ricardo Pietreczko, Nico Kurz, Rene Eidams and Pascal Rupprecht will also feature, with the latter making his European Tour debut as he takes on European Champion Ross Smith for a place in round two.

Five-time World Champion Van Barneveld – the 2012 European Darts Open winner in the event’s inaugural staging – faces Czech qualifier Sebesta, while Masters champion Chris Dobey plays Maik Kuivenhoven and Stephen Bunting locks horns with Daryl Gurney.

The 16 seeded players enter the fray in Saturday’s second round, as Van Gerwen begins his bid for a fourth consecutive European Darts Open crown.

The three-time World Champion is eyeing his sixth European Darts Open success in Leverkusen, and he could take on his former World Cup partner Van Barneveld in their first big stage clash since November 2021.

Humphries – the runner-up at last month’s Baltic Sea Darts Open – will aim to continue his remarkable European Tour record when he plays either Brendan Dolan or Steve Lennon in round two.

Third seed Damon Heta faces the winner of the tie between Luke Woodhouse and Andy Boulton, while two-time European Champion Rob Cross takes on either Ryan Joyce or Jermaine Wattimena.

Elsewhere, Chisnall kicks off his tilt for a third European Tour title in the space of four events with a tough opening round assignment against Welsh star Jim Williams or the returning John Henderson.

World Champion Michael Smith has been drawn against Host Nation Qualifier Eidams or Dutch youngster Jurjen van der Velde, with Dimitri Van den Bergh up against Hempel or Wade.

Two-time winner Peter Wright will meet home favourite Pietreczko or Geert Nentjes on Saturday evening, while Krzysztof Ratajski and Bradley Brooks battle it out for the right to play Gerwyn Price.

Germany’s number two Martin Schindler opens his campaign against either William O’Connor or Marko Kantele, while Josh Rock faces Clemens or White in his first European Tour appearance of 2023.

Following Saturday’s second round, the last 16 will take place on Sunday afternoon, before the tournament concludes with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in a bumper evening session.

Live coverage of all 2023 European Tour events will be streamed through Viaplay in the UK, the Netherlands, Poland and all Nordic & Baltic countries, and through DAZN for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Coverage will also be shown on PDCTV (excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and through bookmakers’ worldwide.

NB: Joe Murnan has withdrawn for personal reasons, and has been replaced by Jose de Sousa from the reserve list.

2023 Interwetten European Darts Open

Ostermann Arena, Leverkusen, Germany

March 24-26

Tournament Draw Bracket – Second Round Onwards

(6) Dave Chisnall v Jim Williams/John Henderson

(11) Danny Noppert v Maik Kuivenhoven/Chris Dobey

(3) Damon Heta v Luke Woodhouse/Andy Boulton

(14) Jonny Clayton v Ryan Meikle/Nico Kurz

(7) Michael Smith v Rene Eidams/Jurjen van der Velde

(10) Gerwyn Price v Krzysztof Ratajski/Bradley Brooks

(2) Michael van Gerwen v Raymond van Barneveld/Filip Sebesta

(15) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Florian Hempel/James Wade

(5) Peter Wright v Geert Nentjes/Ricardo Pietreczko

(12) Ryan Searle v Stephen Bunting/Daryl Gurney

(4) Rob Cross v Ryan Joyce/Jermaine Wattimena

(13) Martin Schindler v William O’Connor/Marko Kantele

(8) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Jose de Sousa/Ted Evetts

(9) Joe Cullen v Ross Smith/Pascal Rupprecht

(1) Luke Humphries v Brendan Dolan/Steve Lennon

(16) Josh Rock v Gabriel Clemens/Ian White

Schedule of Play

Friday March 24

First Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 GMT)

William O’Connor v Marko Kantele

Ryan Joyce v Jermaine Wattimena

Brendan Dolan v Steve Lennon

Krzysztof Ratajski v Bradley Brooks

Geert Nentjes v Ricardo Pietreczko

Rene Eidams v Jurjen van der Velde

Jose de Sousa v Ted Evetts

Luke Woodhouse v Andy Boulton

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 GMT)

Jim Williams v John Henderson

Ross Smith v Pascal Rupprecht

Ryan Meikle v Nico Kurz

Maik Kuivenhoven v Chris Dobey

Raymond van Barneveld v Filip Sebesta

Florian Hempel v James Wade

Gabriel Clemens v Ian White

Stephen Bunting v Daryl Gurney

Saturday March 25

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 GMT)

Damon Heta v Woodhouse/Boulton

Rob Cross v Joyce/Wattimena

Dave Chisnall v Williams/Henderson

Dirk van Duijvenbode v De Sousa/Evetts

Joe Cullen v R Smith/Rupprecht

Jonny Clayton v Meikle/Kurz

Danny Noppert v Kuivenhoven/Dobey

Ryan Searle v Bunting/Gurney

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 GMT)

Gerwyn Price v Ratajski/Brooks

Luke Humphries v Dolan/Lennon

Michael Smith v Eidams/Van der Velde

Peter Wright v Nentjes/Pietreczko

Michael van Gerwen v Van Barneveld/Sebesta

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Hempel/Wade

Martin Schindler v O’Connor/Kantele

Josh Rock v Clemens/White

Sunday March 26

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 GMT)

Third Round

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 GMT)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final