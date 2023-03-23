Placepot Fortunes Just Keep On Coming

Although Cheltenham may seems like a lifetime ago the Tote STILL have some life changing amounts up for grabs over the next few days, with some seriously decent guarantees in the pool for those who fancy a flutter.

On Friday we head off to Newbury for £100,000 minimum to be split among anyone lucky enough to find a horse to place in the first six races, and they stay there for Saturday with a cool quarter of a million, before moving down to Exeter on Sunday.

Add in a Scoop6 and the ever popular ITV7 on Saturday and there is every reason to think about getting involved – and if you sign up as a newbie they usually have an offer or two to start you off as well (www.tote.co.uk). It won’t be simple (if it was we would all be sharing it), but with an 18 runner (2.40pm) and a 21 runner race (3.50pm), we can expect to see plenty of other punters kicked to one side – but will you be the one left standing and looking forward to how you are going to spend all that lovely loot?

Placepot Guarantees

Friday – Newbury £100,000

Saturday – Newbury £250,000

Sunday – Exeter £100,000

Scoop6

Win Fund rollover £49,557.79

Bonus Fund rollover £62,077.46

Combined pools estimate of £150,000 for Saturday

Trifecta rollover race: 2.40 Newbury – BetVictor Mares Novices Hurdle

There’s a massive rollover of £50,143 (this is the biggest Trifecta rollover anyone can remember)

ITV7 Placepot based on the ITV7:

Saturday

1.50 Kelso

2.05 Newbury

2.15 Curragh

2.25 Kelso

2.40 Newbury

3.00 Kelso

3.35 Kelso