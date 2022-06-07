A Crystal Clear Chance At Newbury

I have always been a huge fan of Newbury as a racecourse and I am not the only one, with plenty of the bigger yards sending their better horses to the Berkshire track which is rightly renowned for a good racing surface that is fair for all concerned. I am focussing all my attentions there this afternoon, starting with the 2.40pm, a Class Four Novice event over a mile where I suspect there are some black type fillies “hiding” before they are moved on to bigger and better things.

Whitebeam would be the obvious choice after her very easy win here over a furlong shorter last month, but she has to give 6lb to each of her maiden adversaries and time may well prove that to be a pretty tough ask. Light Of Peace was tempting for Charlie Appleby but word in Newmarket is that Sir Michael Stoute’s Crystal Caprice is well above average, in which case she could go well at a bigger price. Fifth on her only start as a juvenile, she was as green as grass that day and looked certain to improve for the experience, and if recent gallop reports are accurate, that seems to be the case.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Crystal Caprice 2.40pm Newbury 7/1 Bet365