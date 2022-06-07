Golden Opportunity For The Haggas Filly

My second suggestion this afternoon also runs at Newbury, this time in the Listed Abingdon Stakes at 3.10pm over the mile and a quarter. Once again the course has attracted a good-looking line-up of fillies, and with the Gosden stable responsible for three of the last 10 winners, I can see Elegant Verse starting at the head of the market. Second on her Newmarket debut she was a comfortable winner last time out at Redcar, it is noticeable that she does not hold any fancy entries, perhaps that win was a bit of a surprise.

Golden Lyra is the one who interests me the most, a winner on her only start last year at Newmarket when she strolled home by five lengths, with Oaks third Nashwa back in third place. She still holds a Group One entry (in the Pretty Polly Stakes later this month at The Curragh), and would need to win this and so so comfortably to take up that engagement with realistic prospects, and although we do have to take her fitness on trust, everything else looks positive and she must have every chance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Golden Lyra 3.10pm Newbury 13/8 all bookmakers