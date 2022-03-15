A Facile Victory Expected

Stats: Willie Mullins has won five of the last 10, and the Irish have won eight of the last 10, though surprisingly we have only seen two winning favourites. Six five-year-olds and four six-year olds have come home in front, and Jamie Codd has ridden two of the last five for Gordon Elliott.

Thoughts: Those who read my articles regularly will remember me tipping Facile Vega before his racecourse bow, and some of us (cough cough) are sitting smugly on an antepost voucher at 9/1 (to be honest, I have already cashed out). He really does look like the next big thing, quickening up to put the race to bed last time out at Leopardstown and if I have one small issue, its whether he will handle Cheltenham. If he does, he wins with his head in his chest if he is as good as they think, but he is priced accordingly and so be it. American Mike is his obvious rival for an Irish one-two and won’t go under without a fight, while those looking for something at a bigger price might like a closer look at Poetic Music, unbeaten after three bumpers over shorter, crying out for step up in trip, and in receipt of a massive 17lb from her older male rivals as a four-year-old filly.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Facile Vega 5.30pm Cheltenham 13/8 Paddy Power, Betfair, and Boylesports