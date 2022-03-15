Stats: Seven Irish winners, one French and just the two for the home team. Keith Donoghue has ridden three of the last four renewals, and Gordon Elliott has trained three of the last five. There has only been one winner under the age of eight (4 out of 16 runnings in total), and none older than 12 (no shock there). No winner has arrived here after pulling up last time out (see Tiger Roll!) despite 27 trying, and we have only had the one winner at a bigger price than 20/1.

Thoughts: Not exactly a one-off these days but strange old race when many punters slope off to grab themselves another Guinness. If Tiger Roll wins he will bring the house down on his last race before retirement, but he needs to be in the mood and sadly that cannot be guaranteed at the age of 12, despite all the bullish noises coming out of the Gordon Elliott yard. Prengarde won a similar race in France at Compiegne before being bought by J P McManus specifically for this race, and was then given a run over an inadequate two miles over hurdles at Naas in a race best forgotten but he will be spot on now and at 7/1 or bigger looks stonking each-way value.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Prengarde 4.10pm Cheltenham 17/2 William Hill