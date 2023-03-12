A Facile Victory In The Opener?

As we await the famous Cheltenham roar to kick off the 2023 Festival, will we have a winner anywhere near as good as Constitution Hill, or is he the once in a lifetime horse we all hope at present?

It’s a 3-3 draw between the UK and Ireland in the last six years, but the one who dominates the market this year is Facile Vega, the bumper winner for us last season and a really classy sort – until last time out. Paul Townend did not have his finest moment on board the six-year-old at Leopardstown when racing far too freely before fading into fifth.

If that was his true running he cannot win this competitive contest, but everyone is entitled to an off day so which Facile Vega will turn up on race day? That, Ladies and Gentlemen, is the biggest question of all, and although I was sorely tempted by an each way bet on Tahmuras at a double figure price, I am hoping the real Mullins horse turn up and lives up to his superstar status.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Facile Vega 1.30pm Cheltenham 5/2 Bet365, William Hill, Unibet, and others